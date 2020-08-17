UNC-Chapel Hill undergraduates to begin fully remote instruction after COVID-19 cases increase on campus

“There are no easy answers as the nation navigates through the pandemic,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor Provost Robert A. Blouin said in a joint statement. “At this point, we haven’t received any information that would lead to similar modifications at any of our other universities. Whether at Chapel Hill or another institution, students must continue to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing, as their personal responsibility, particularly in off-campus settings, is critical to the success of this semester and to protect public health.”