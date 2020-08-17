Some local private schools welcome students back for face-to-face learning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of children returned to school Monday morning as private schools in our area opened their doors for face-to-face learning, along with some public schools in North Carolina.
Among those schools are: Conway Christian School, Saint Andrew Catholic School, and all public schools in Robeson County.
There’s no question the first day of school will be like no other, with multiple safety measures in place and new protocols from the moment students pull up to their schools.
In our area, private school students are the first to see what the new school year looks like during a global pandemic.
Students start their day with a temperature check.
At St. Michael Catholic School, face masks are required and teachers will wear face shields.
The school has also set up individual supplies for each student so they don’t have to share.
“It’s not a traditional opening,” St. Michael Catholic School Principal Lionel Martin said. “We have to make sure we are safe and we are taking every necessary precaution to make sure our school is practically germ-free”
Risen Christ Christian Academy kept the same schedule for students in order to keep a sense of normalcy, but student interactions have changed.
“Monitoring travel in the hallway, student travel to the bathrooms, keeping a live document so all of the teachers are aware when students are out of the classroom. We’re keeping them in what we call a bubble or a cohort so they’re maintaining, staying within the same room with all the students for the day,” Risen Christ Christian Academy Principal Sean O’Connor said.
As for enrollment, both schools have seen an increase.
Risen Christ is a small, private school but they have seen a large jump for its size, going from 70 to 83 students.
They had to open a new classroom and hire a new teacher, while still looking for another one.
”We have about eight more applications that haven’t been returned yet and it’s very common for us even once schools do open for enrollment to grow by another five to ten students,” O’Connor said.
O’Connor added they’re monitoring the number because they don’t want to disregard any social distancing practices. But they are trying to be available for families wanting the face-to-face learning option.
St. Michael has also seen a slight increase in enrollment.
“We have an increase of a few numbers in the classes but no major increases that we have to hire any new teachers,” Martin said.
A few weeks back, a court hearing was held over SAFE grants which would help families pay for their child’s private school tuition.
Both private schools said the SAFE grants would benefit some of its students, and some families have expressed interest.
