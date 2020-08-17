Reports: S.C. man drove to Fla. with plans to kidnap WWE star

LUTZ, Fla. (WMBF/WYFF) - A South Carolina man was arrested in Florida Sunday for allegedly breaking in to a home with plans to hold the homeowner, who he had never met, hostage.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says Phillip A. Thomas II, 24, traveled from South Carolina to Lutz, Florida on Sunday.
Detectives say Thomas parked his car in a nearby church parking lot and walked to the home, where he cut a hole in a patio screen and remained there for several hours, watching and listening through the windows.
They say after the homeowner went to bed, Thomas entered the home through a back sliding glass door, which activated the home alarm and woke up the homeowner.
Deputies say when the homeowner spotted the suspect on the property, the homeowner and their guest got away from the house in a car and called 911.
When deputies got to the house, they say they found Thomas inside with a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace, and other personal items.
"Our deputies are unveiling the suspect's disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "It's frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder. Our deputies arrived within minutes and arrested this man who was clearly on a mission to inflict harm."
Multiple outlets, including ESPN, have reported the homeowner is WWE star Sonya Deville.
Deville addressed the incident in a tweet Sunday night, calling the incident a “very frightening experience.”
Thomas was charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief.
