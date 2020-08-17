Robeson, Scotland County school districts head back to school virtually

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Monday was the first day of school in North Carolina, but not every district is bringing students and teachers back to the classroom.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper gave school districts two options for returning to school. Option B allows schools to return to face-to-face learning with limited capacity or option C which allows schools to return completely virtual.
The Public Schools of Robeson County and Scotland County Schools chose option C and are set to begin the first nine weeks. Following the first nine weeks, each district will re-evaluate their learning option dependent on the COVID-19 numbers in their area.
On Monday, the school buildings in Robeson County weren’t completely quiet as students came to pick up their laptops so they could get the year started.
The public information officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County, Dr. Gordon Burnette, said they feel they’re prepared to provide a virtual platform for Robeson County students.
“Our teachers have done a lot of professional development to make sure they know how to use these platforms so they can best serve our students, as far as technology equity across our district, we’ve placed buses throughout our county which will provide virtual hotspots so students can use this technology to get online and do their school work,” said Burnette.
With the new school year, Robeson County and Scotland County schools are providing new resources for students to not only enhance their learning but also handle stress.
Scotland County Schools has a new device that connects to the student iPads and allows teachers to move around and illustrate things in the virtual classroom.
The Public Schools of Robeson County has put in place a program that provides virtual training models for parents, so they can better understand the technology to help their students as they learn.
Robeson County schools have a virtual calming room which was created by the school counselors to help students and families find tools and strategies to help handle their emotions and feelings
“We want to focus on academics but we also want to focus on the holistic approach to our students, but we want them to have the social and mental well-being so they can focus on academics, so this virtual calming room is just one resource that we have that can ensure we are really focusing on our students and ensuring they have all the resources they need,” said Burnette.
Burnette and Scotland County Superintendent Dr. Ron Hargrave said their teachers and administrators have worked hard to help make this day possible.
Hargrave said it hasn’t been easy, but his staff worked to do what was best for the students.
“Teachers have come together and made it a focal point that when schools started today that everyone was good to go and we could provide a quality education, and I’m just so thankful to have the opportunity to be a part of this organization,” said Hargrave.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.