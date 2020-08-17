Pender County woman missing for two weeks, deputies say

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
Lauren Ashley Barfield, 33, was last seen by her family on Tuesday, Aug. 4 and her last known location was in the Hampstead or Surf City area.
Barfield is about five-foot-two weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel/green eyes.
If you see Barfield or know of her whereabouts, please contact Detective Sergeant Lobel at the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515. Please refer to case # 2020-02345 when calling.
