Myrtle Beach City Council calls special meeting over possible hospitality fee settlement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The hospitality fee fight between Horry County and Myrtle Beach may soon be coming to an end.
The Myrtle Beach City Council has called a special meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday and on the agenda is to “approve a settlement agreement in principle in the Hospitality Fee litigation and to authorize execution of said agreement.”
The meeting will be held in ballroom A-B-C in the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Horry County, Myrtle Beach and other municipalities have been caught in a bitter battle for more than a year over who can collect hospitality fees.
The city of Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit in March 2019 that accuses the county of illegally collecting hospitality tax money without their consent.
At issue in the lawsuit is a resolution passed in 1996 that allowed Horry County to collect a 1.5% hospitality tax.
That resolution was set to expire in 2017, but the county passed an ordinance in December 2016 that extends the Sunset Provision on the 1.5% hospitality fee to Jan. 1, 2022. Myrtle Beach city leaders said they did not give their consent to this.
Since that time there have been numerous injunctions and appeals brought by Horry County and Myrtle Beach. Other local municipalities such as North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach have joined in on the lawsuit with Myrtle Beach.
Horry County leaders have said that hospitality fee money was slated to help fund the I-73 project, but because of the lawsuit that has been put on hold.
Horry County Council met last week to discuss the lawsuit, but no action was taken during that meeting.
This proposed settlement comes just days before the lawsuit is scheduled to go before the South Carolina Supreme Court on Aug. 19.
