‘Service now working’ after login issues with N.C. remote learning program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Issues with NC EdCloud reported at multiple schools as students across North Carolina started class Monday have been resolved, according to the State Board of Education.
The reports of login issues started rolling in before 9 a.m. Just before 11:30 a.m., education officials said the issue, which was preventing students and teachers from logging in, had been resolved - but they were still trying to find out exactly what caused the issues.
“The NC Department of Public Instruction received reports this morning that teachers and students were having problems logging-in to NCEdCloud. The vendor-provider of the NCEdCloud Service confirmed that the product experienced a degradation in service this morning,” a release stated. “The vendor will provide an explanation of the root cause once it has identified the source. In the meantime, the service is now working.”
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released the following statement regarding the problem: “CMS is aware of issues with the state program NCEdCloud. This is the program that students and faculty use to access the Canvas remote learning platform. The state is looking into the issues and hoping for a solution soon.”
Union County Public Schools posted that they are aware of technology issues with NC EdCloud and that many people are unable to log in.
“This issue has been reported to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the state’s staff is working to resolve this matter,” Union County Public Schools posted. “Several districts around the state are experiencing this issue and we hope it will be resolved soon.”
Families across our area also reported having issues logging on. NC EdCloud is a tool students are using to do lessons.
“There is a statewide issue with PowerSchool and every school district in North Carolina is working diligently to rectify the problem,” a voicemail from a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school said. “Please refresh your devices occasionally to get access once fixed.
