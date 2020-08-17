Grand Strand baseball pitcher on the rise going into freshman year

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The future of St. James High School baseball is in good hands thanks to 14-year-old Braiden Eagen.
The soon-to-be freshman was fortunate to start on the Sharks’ varsity team this past spring as an eighth-grader.
“I had been working out with most of the older guys during the summer before I tried out for varsity,” said St. James pitcher Braiden Eagen. “It was a good experience. I played some third base and pitched. I started a game and it was a good experience all the way around.”
Though he was able to get experience with the Sharks, it was during the summer where things started to take off for Eagen. At the Perfect Game World Wood Bat Association tournament in Atlanta last month, he threw a one-hitter against a team of 16-year-olds thanks to a special pitch.
“I developed a sinker that was not too good and I left it alone for a while,” admitted Eagen. “I started developing it two weeks before the game and it was on that game. I threw 20 pitches of it and it got outs.”
And with so much accomplished already at such a young age, Eagen’s coach and stepfather, Jon Helsabeck, believes there’s no telling where he could end up.
“Friday night starter in the ACC is what we always joke about,” Helsabeck said. “He’s got some contacts from some Divison I colleges. Just waiting to see how everything plays out. The sky is the limit for him, I hate that’s cliche but the sky is the limit. The end goal for him is playing baseball on TV one day.”
Up next for Eagen is the Palmetto Games next weekend and then the South Atlantic Border Battle in High Point, North Carolina next month.
