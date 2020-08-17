Investigators rule massive fire at Ocean Lakes Campground was not arson

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A massive fire at the Ocean Lakes Campground last month was not set on purpose, according to officials.
A Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson said investigators ruled out arson as the cause of the fire, but an exact cause has not been released.
Firefighters were called early on July 31 to the campground along South Kings Highway.
Officials said 12 homes were damaged, with three to four of them destroyed. The fire also damaged 10 cars and six golf carts. It displaced 45 people.
Two firefighters on the scene were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
There were no injuries reported among guests or residents, according to the Ocean Lakes staff.
