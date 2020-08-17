Grand Strand hospitals prepare for flu season during coronavirus pandemic

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - While the world works on a coronavirus vaccine, there is one vaccination that will be readily available soon.
Hospitals, walk-in clinics and pharmacies throughout the country have started ordering the flu vaccine.
The CDC found nearly half of adults in America got their flu vaccination last year. One doctor at McLeod Health is hoping to see that number climb significantly to keep the hospital from getting overwhelmed.
“We certainly don’t need the healthcare infrastructure taxed any more than it already is with cases of influenza,” said McLeod Seacoast Hospital Pharmacy Director Dr. Pryce Todd. “We encourage everybody to get their flu vaccine this year. It’s more important than in the past.”
Todd already ordered a batch of flu shots so the hospital can get ahead of flu season, which the CDC says starts around October.
McLeod expects to have its whole staff get their flu shots by the end of the week.
With coronavirus hospitalizations continuing to climb, he’s concerned a bad flu season could cause some capacity issues.
“There have been over 345,000 hospitalizations from COVID-19,” said Todd. “If we compare that to the 490,000 cases of influenza last year, we quickly see that influenza still is a common cause of hospitalization.”
Todd also pointed out coronavirus and the flu can look pretty similar on the surface.
”There are a lot of common symptoms between the two, which emphasizes the need to ensure that we have good vaccinations,” said Todd. “We certainly want to have lower instances of influenza so we don’t have to do the additional testing for COVID-19 or coronavirus.”
McLeod Health is still waiting to see what this flu season will look like, but Todd is optimistic for one reason.
“There’s certainly a great awareness of the need to social distance, the mask and people have been washing their hands more than they ever have been,” said Todd. “So, certainly if that reduces the spread of the coronavirus, it should reduce the spread of the influenza virus.”
The CDC says it takes about two weeks after you get your flu shot for the antibodies to build up and be effective, so that’s one thing to take into account as we head toward flu season.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.