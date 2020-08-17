Gamecocks to face Tennessee in season opener of modified SEC schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina now knows its first opponent for the 2020 season.
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the Gamecocks will face the Tennessee Volunteers on Sept. 26.
That game will take place at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Carolina has won three of the last four against the Vols. In all, the Gamecocks have 10 wins against Tennessee since the series began in 1903. Seven of those wins have happened at home.
Previously, Carolina was scheduled to face Coastal Carolina in its season opener. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SEC opted to go with a 10-game, conference-only schedule.
The rest of the schedule will be announced later tonight on the SEC Network.
