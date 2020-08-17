FIRST ALERT: Pop up downpours gradually return

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The brief break from typical summer humidity will give way to more muggy weather and the risk of occasional downpours through the week.
Despite slightly dryer air in place, a few thunderstorms will be possible through the evening across the Pee Dee. These storms should quickly fall apart before reaching the Grand Strand. The rest of the night will see fair skies and temperatures dropping into the lower 70s.
Humidity will gradually start to increase on Tuesday and as a result, a few pop up showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening with the best chances near the beach and along the seabreeze. Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 80s.
The risk of showers and storms will continue to increase from Wednesday through the end of the week as the humidity continues to increase. A 40% chance of storms will remain in the forecast. Temperatures each day will climb into the middle and upper 80s.
