FIRST ALERT: Increasing chances of Laura and Marco developing this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical activity is starting to increase with several areas to watch across the Atlantic right now.
It’s important to note that neither system poses any sort of threat to the Carolinas at this time. Stay updated with us for the latest changes as we watch these systems very closely.
System #1
A tropical wave approaching the Windward Islands is producing a large area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This disturbance is moving westward at about 20 mph, and is expected to continue to move quickly westward over the eastern and central Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days. The fast forward speed is limiting the chance of development for now, but the system is forecast to slow down in several days. After that time the system is expected to move more slowly westward across the western Caribbean, where upper-level winds could become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the latter part of this week. The chance of development is just 20% over the next 2 days but up to 50% over the next five days.
System #2
A tropical wave over the eastern tropical Atlantic is forecast to interact with another disturbance located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands within the next day or two. This interaction is expected to lead to the formation of a broad area of low pressure, and conditions are forecast to be conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the middle-to-latter part of this week while the system moves westward to west- northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic.
