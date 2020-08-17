FIRST ALERT: Increasing chances of Laura and Marco developing this week

A tropical wave approaching the Windward Islands is producing a large area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This disturbance is moving westward at about 20 mph, and is expected to continue to move quickly westward over the eastern and central Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days. The fast forward speed is limiting the chance of development for now, but the system is forecast to slow down in several days. After that time the system is expected to move more slowly westward across the western Caribbean, where upper-level winds could become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the latter part of this week. The chance of development is just 20% over the next 2 days but up to 50% over the next five days.