FIRST ALERT: Comfortable and nice start to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a comfortable morning as you step out the door with many spots now in the upper 60s to start the day.
As we go throughout the day, look for a pleasant start to the work week. Highs will reach the mid 80s along the beaches with the upper 80s inland. We will be partly cloudy and dry here along the beaches today. Our only rain chances we will be talking about comes in the form of a couple of showers and storms later tonight in the Pee Dee.
The best scenario for rain is pictured above with future radar showing a line of storms approaching the Pee Dee. Even then, this line would quickly fizzle out by 10/11 PM and stop those showers in Marion County. The opposite scenario would simply result in just an isolated shower just north of I-95. This is why that 20% chance of a shower or storm exists today for the Pee Dee after 6 PM.
Highs will remain in the mid 80s for the beaches over the next three days with our best chance of rain arriving Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. For Florence and the Pee Dee, look for highs in the mid-upper 80s and the rain chances remaining the same with the 60% chance of showers and storms on Wednesday. For now, enjoy this nice start to the work week.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.