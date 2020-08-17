FDTC announces date for spring commencement ceremony following postponement

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence-Darlington Technical College spring commencement ceremony – postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus – will now take place on Oct. 27 at the Florence Center, the school announced Monday morning.
The ceremony was originally scheduled for May.
According to a press release from FDTC, summer 2020 graduates will also walk across the stage during the October event.
“This year’s Commencement will be split into two ceremonies. Commencement for allied health graduates will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a separate ceremony for technical graduates beginning at 7 p.m. Each graduate will be given four tickets for family and guests to attend,” the release stated.
Officials said everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask and socially distance.
“Upon arrival, graduates will not gather in the traditional staging area. Instead, each graduate will go immediately to the Commencement floor and locate their assigned seat. After walking across the stage, students must return to their seat for degrees to be confirmed, and then they will exit at the end of commencement as outlined in the program,” the release stated.
According to officials, the commencement speaker is Bishop Michael A. Blue, a 25-year educator who founded The Door of Hope Christian in Marion with his wife, Malinda.
