Family: Piggott athlete who collapsed during football practice has died

Not the best day. He has been added to the transplant registry for his Liver. He is very high on the list and we are remaining optimistic. First National bank has opened a Hunter Midkiff Fund at every 1st National Bank in the State to help with future cost. By getting a transplant this has made the road to recovery a little longer but as long as I get to take him home. The support from not only around the state but people from over 30 more states have reached out offering prayer. We need all the prayer we can get.

John Midkiff, Hunter's father