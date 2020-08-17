DHEC downgrades Horry, Marion counties to ‘medium’ COVID-19 activity

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control has downgraded seven counties from high COVID-19 activity to medium.
Horry and Marion counties are two of the seven counties that were listed in the “medium” category on DHEC’s disease activity report that was released on Monday.
The report also shows that Horry and Marion counties have a low trend in incidence rate, which means officials have seen a decrease in coronavirus cases over the past two weeks.
DHEC data shows that in Horry County there have been 661 new cases from Aug. 3 to Aug. 16. That’s compared to 1,431 new cases from the two weeks prior.
Meanwhile, in Marion County, reports show there have been just 63 new cases in the past two weeks, compared to 129 cases from July 20 to Aug. 3.
The DHEC disease activity report, which is updated every Monday, is being used by schools across South Carolina to determine if and when students can head back to class.
For Horry County Schools, if Horry County is in the medium category, then schools will be able to go into a hybrid learning environment, which will be two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of distance learning.
But the school district will make a decision on the learning environment based on the disease activity report that will be released on Aug. 31, which is one week before school starts in Horry County.
