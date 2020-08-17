DHEC announces 20 additional COVID-19 deaths in S.C., 451 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced new coronavirus case numbers on Monday.
The agency announced 451 new cases in the state, with 27 new cases in Horry County. Since DHEC started tracking the virus in the state there have been 105,905 cases.
The agency also announced 20 more people have died from the coronavirus in the state. It brings the total of deaths in the state to 2,185.
RELATED LINKS:
There were 3,930 tests performed Sunday in South Carolina and the percent positive was 11.5%
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.