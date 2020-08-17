Deputies: Two arrested on drug charges after fleeing from traffic stop in Pawleys Island

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested on drug charges after fleeing from a traffic stop last week in Pawleys Island, deputies said.
A press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office states deputies stopped a vehicle, driven by 26-year-old Terrell Davane Grant, for speeding near Beaumont Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 14.
Deputies said a woman, identified as 21-year-old Tiffany Nicole Parrish, and a young child in a car seat were in Grant’s vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.
After Grant was asked about drugs in the car, he drove off at a high rate of speed, deputies said.
“Since the driver’s identity was known and there was a young child in the back seat, the deputy did not pursue the suspect. The two were found at a local motel,” the release stated.
The vehicle was searched after an alert from a K-9. Deputies reportedly seized a pistol, a digital scale, bags containing suspected drugs along with empty bags, a cell phone and $7,901.
Grant and Parrish were both arrested on Monday.
Grant was charged with two counts of trafficking drugs, possession of a weapon by a felon, transporting alcohol with seal broken in a motor vehicle and failure to stop for blue light and siren. Parrish was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Both suspects are being held at Georgetown County Detention Center.
