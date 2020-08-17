Coroner releases name of woman killed in I-95 crash in Florence County

By WMBF News Staff | August 17, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT - Updated August 17 at 3:39 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner identified a woman who died in a crash Friday night along I-95.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 29-year-old Myesha Rivera from Varnville, S.C. died when she hit a tree and she was thrown from the vehicle.

Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Rivera was driving a 2005 BMW when she drove off the roadway into a median and hit the tree. Jones added that she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Jones said the car also caught fire.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

