Conway City Council to consider extending mask ordinance Monday

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway leaders will discuss extending the city’s mask ordinance during a city council meeting on Monday.
According to the Conway City Council agenda, the ordinance would be extended through Sept. 9.
Councilman William Goldfinch says he thinks council should vote to extend the ordinance, adding the recent data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control speaks for itself.
Recently, SCDHEC leaders presented data showing there has been a 46.3% greater decrease in cases where mask mandates are in place as opposed to places without a mandate.
On Sunday, Horry County saw it’s lowest reported case counts in months with just 21 new cases.
Goldfinch notes while cases are dropping, he says he doesn’t think the city should go without a mask ordinance just yet.
June Wood, interim public information officer for the city of Conway, said they have data on compliance for mask wearing.
“We have responded to approximately 20 complaints regarding the face mask/covering ordinance. We have currently issued no citations. That number was cumulative since the mask mandate began. We are responding to approximately 5 complaints a week,” Wood said.
And while some people out in downtown Conway on Sunday oppose wearing a mask, Loretta Eastwood said she thinks it would be wrong if council didn’t extend the order.
She says she feels unsafe when people don’t have one on.
“I think people are obeying it, but once in a while I do and I come out I have gone to my car and offered people masks, young people, and I say do you want the masks and they say ‘no no we have it in our car’ and I say oh okay but I do offer them a mask,” Eastwood said.
Goldfinch said if the order gets extended, he can’t say for sure if that will be the only time it needs to be. He added the way it’s set up allows them to look at it again and make a decision when needed.
Conway City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Monday.
