Car crashed into Dillon Zaxby’s; multiple people taken to hospital, police chief says

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon Police Department is investigating what caused a car to crash into a Zaxby’s restaurant on Monday afternoon.
Police Chief David Lane said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the restaurant on Radford Boulevard.
He said that several people, including employees and customers, were taken to the hospital. Lane added that the driver of the car was also transported to the hospital.
It’s unknown at this time the severity of the injuries.
WMBF News will bring updates on this story as they come into the newsroom.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.