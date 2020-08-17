Coroner identifies body found in Florence County home; homicide investigation underway

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the name of a man found dead inside a home on Sunday morning.
Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 28-year-old Chilton Lee from Florence.
Deputies were called to home in the 400 block of East McIver Road where Lee’s body was found.
The coroner has not said how Lee died. His body is scheduled to be autopsied Wednesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 665-2121 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
