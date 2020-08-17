Annual Guy Daniels Memorial Surfoff canceled due to coronavirus

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The annual Guy Daniels Memorial Surfoff has been canceled over coronavirus concerns.
“We are all in support of running the contest but in order to move forward we would have to abide by the Governors rules/CDC Guidelines as stated on their website. There are a lot of variables that factor in this decision but ultimately it is best to Cancel for this year,” a post on the Guy Daniels Memorial Foundation Facebook page states.
The surfoff, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, was set to take place from Sept. 12 through Sept. 13 along 13th Avenue South in Surfside Beach.
Officials said the event will now be held from Sept. 11, 2021, through Sept. 12, 2021.
The Guy Daniels Memorial Foundation was founded in 1999 to honor Guy Daniels, a Surfside Beach native who supported education and conservation efforts.
Proceeds from the annual surfoff helps provide scholarships for high school students in Horry and Georgetown counties.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.