SEC to announce 2020 football schedule Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After months of changes and uncertainty, the SEC has announced that they will release the 2020 college football schedule Monday at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC network.
Hosts that include former Bama quarterback Greg McElroy, former Bama safety Roman Harper and others will break the scheduled down in its entirety.
Week 1 of the 2020 SEC football schedule will be revealed at 2 p.m. CT on The Paul Finebaum Show.
The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game is scheduled to be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.
