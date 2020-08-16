Officials: Myrtle Beach Speedway did not apply for exemption from governor’s order

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Despite hosting fans during one of its final races on Saturday night, the Myrtle Beach Speedway did not apply for an exemption from Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order.
Information from the South Carolina Department of Commerce shows the speedway did not apply for an exception to Executive Order 2020-50.
McMaster enacted the order on Aug. 3, which allows large gatherings of up to 250 people or half the occupancy limit as determined by the fire marshal.
“SC Commerce did not receive an event exception application from Myrtle Beach Speedway for August 15,” according to an email sent to WMBF News from the state Department of Commerce.
Speedway owner Bob Lutz told WMBF News there was a misunderstanding and thought that an exemption was not required for outdoor events.
The Department of Commerce said exceptions are required for all events where more than 250 guests are expected, and the ability to comply with state and federal COVID-19 procedures is also required.
Lutz said the speedway received a citation for Saturday, but no fines were issued. Racing continued Sunday at the track due to a rain delay the day prior.
WMBF News has reached out to the governor’s office for comment. This story will be updated as we learn more.
