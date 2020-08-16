Homicide investigation underway after body found in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Authorities in Florence County are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found Sunday morning.
Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on McIver Road, where the body was found.
Nunn added the Florence County Coroner’s Office has ordered an autopsy for the body. Their name has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 665-2121 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.