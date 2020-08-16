FIRST ALERT: Watching two chances of development in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While Josephine and Kyle continue to pose no threat to the United States, we are keeping our eye on two tropical waves now working through the Atlantic. Both of these waves are starting to show more and more signs of development in the next week and because of that, the chances are developing.
System #1
A fast-moving tropical wave located about 850 miles east of the Windward Islands is producing a small area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is expected to move westward at about 20 mph during the next few days, and that fast speed is likely to limit development while the system approaches the Windward and southern Leeward Islands today and Monday and moves across the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday. After that time, the system is expected to move more slowly westward across the central and western Caribbean Sea, and upper-level winds could be conducive for development during the middle to latter part of this week. * The chances of development for now are low at 10% over the next two days and 30% over the next five days.
System #2
Another tropical wave located just west of the coast of Africa is producing a large area of cloudiness and showers. This wave is forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph during the next few days, and some development will be possible by the middle to latter part of the week as environmental conditions become more conducive while the system is over the central tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is low near 0% over the next two days and at 30% over the next five days.
Our next storm name for the season will be Laura. Stay updated with us for the latest on the tropics and those chances of development as we approach the peak of hurricane season.
