FIRST ALERT: Drier and more comfortable start to the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Drier weather is expected as we head into the start of the new work week. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle and upper 80s are expected for our Monday. Rain chances will be kept to a minimum, with the exception of Florence and the Pee Dee. That is where they could see a few isolated showers and storms mostly as we head towards late tomorrow evening.
Better chances of rain will arrive as we head into our Wednesday, with scattered showers and storms expected off and on throughout the day. Otherwise unsettled weather will continue into much of next week.
Temperatures through the next work week are expected to remain below average by a few degrees, especially overnight. Highs will stay in the mid 80s for the Grand Strand and upper 80s for the Pee Dee. Overnight lows could even dip down into the upper 60s for areas further inland.
