FIRST ALERT: Another mixed bag of weather to end the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a cloudy and cooler start as you head out the door this morning. If you have plans today, don’t cancel them but prepare for a little more cloud cover before peaks of sunshine return by the middle of the day.
Highs today will be on the cooler side with the mid-upper 80s across our area. Afternoon showers and storms remain in the forecast at 30% for today but most locations should remain dry for this afternoon and evening.
Our temperatures will remain consistent for the new work week with a brief break from some of these afternoon showers and storms. Monday looks dry across our region with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Even by Tuesday, we will only add a 20% chance of rain. If you have outdoor plans, take advantage of the first half of the week. Rain chances return as we head into the second half of the week.
