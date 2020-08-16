DHEC: COVID-19 cases top 105,000 in SC, 9 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina’s COVID-19 case count has now surpassed 105,000, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC announced 537 new cases of the virus on Sunday, a decrease from 986 the day prior.
Nine new, virus-related deaths were also confirmed by state health officials.
Horry County saw 21 new cases, but no new deaths as of Sunday. Other deaths did occur in Dillon, Florence and Marlboro counties, according to DHEC.
The health agency said 4,886 tests were reported to the agency on Saturday, and the percent positive was 11%.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
