Cinemark in Myrtle Beach set to reopen Aug. 21

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach movie theater is set to reopen later this week after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cinemark announced Friday that several of its theaters, including one inside the Coastal Grand Mall, will welcome back guests on Aug. 21.
The company said it’s taking extra precautions while reopening, such as sanitizing areas across theaters every 30 minutes, mandatory protective wear and wellness checks for employees and reduced auditorium capacity.
Cinemark said some concession items may also not be available for the time being.
Other movie theaters around the Grand Strand are also set to reopen this month.
AMC said its theater in Myrtle Beach will reopen on Aug. 27. The Grand 14 at Market Common, owned by Stone Theaters, recently announced it will reopen on Aug. 28.
