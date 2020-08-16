Charlotte 2-year-old killed, father arrested after not securing firearm, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 2-year-old boy was killed in northeast Charlotte on Saturday after he gained access to his father’s unsecured firearm.
The incident happened in the 5500 block of Reagan Drive at the Economy Inn shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says the boy, Amor Cureton, was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived. The boy was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
“There’s a 2-year-old little boy who should still be with us...and is not,” CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler said. “And if that doesn’t stir you to some level of awareness that there’s far too much violence going on in this city... Then I don’t know if there’s anything I can say or the police department or anybody in the city of Charlotte that can do to shake somebody out of their apathy if they’re not already at a high level of awareness.”
Police later said the boy gained access to his father’s handgun, discharged it and fatally injured himself. Antonio Cureton, 24, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor.
In addition to the firearm recovered by CMPD’s Canine Unit, a second gun was located in Antonio Cureton’s possession.
“This is a tragedy for Charlotte. This is the second time in four days that a small child has been the victim of, at a minimum, carelessness with a firearm,” Butler said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective J. Carter is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
