Chairman: Settlement in hospitality fee case unlikely before SC Supreme Court hearing

Story courtesy of our news partners, My Horry News.
Horry County and Myrtle Beach leaders likely won’t be able to reach a settlement in the hospitality fee case before this week’s state Supreme Court hearing, Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said Friday.
The two sides have been in settlement negotiations this week, but Gardner said there is “close to zero chance” of a deal being reached before oral arguments in front of the state’s highest court on Wednesday.
“We are closer,” the chairman said. “Everybody’s moving in the right direction. … I just don’t think we’ll have it by Wednesday.”
Last week, Gardner said that if the two sides could not come to an agreement before Wednesday’s hearing they would likely let the judges decide the case. However, he has noted that the two parties could still resolve the dispute after the hearing as long as they do so before the court makes its ruling.
One of the hurdles for the parties is that the county wants all of the municipalities in Horry to approve the deal, and coordinating that effort could prove difficult. Despite the challenges, Gardner said he’s still optimistic the case can be settled.
“We are continuing to work together,” he said.
The case has continued for nearly 18 months. Myrtle Beach sued the county in 2019 over the county’s hospitality fee, a 1.5% levy that had traditionally been collected countywide on hotel rooms, restaurant meals and admission tickets. City officials objected to the county collecting the fee in the city limits without the city’s consent. The courts have generally ruled in the city’s favor, and the county can only collect the fee in the unincorporated areas, not in any municipality.
Multiple other Grand Strand cities have supported Myrtle Beach’s position.
Click here to read the full story.
Copyright 2020 Waccamaw Publishers. All rights reserved.