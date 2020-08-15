UNC-Chapel Hill reports COVID-19 cluster at fraternity

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has revealed another cluster of COVID-19 on campus.
This time, the cluster was reported at the Sigma Nu fraternity
This comes after two other clusters have already been confirmed on campus -- one at Ehringhaus Hall and the other at Granville Towers.
A cluster is at least five cases reported within a 14 day period that is likely linked to each other.
Classes have already started but this news of new clusters has left students on edge.
The news of the COVID-19 clusters comes during the same week a complaint was filed on behalf of University of North Carolina (UNC) faculty and staff, in a lawsuit claiming that UNC employees across the state are at a heightened risk of contracting COVID-19 because they are required to return to campuses that are reopening to students.
