One person dead after crash on I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead after a crash along Interstate 95 in Florence County, according to authorities.
Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 8:50 p.m. Friday in the area of mile marker 155.
Jones said the victim was driving a 2005 BMW when they drove off the roadway into a median and struck a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
The car also caught fire at the scene, according to Jones.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
