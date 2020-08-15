Horry County Police searching for missing woman

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.
Authorities said 56-year-old Sandra Barksdale was last seen the evening of Aug. 10 on Greenleaf Drive near Conway.
HCPD added she may be driving a burgundy Honda CRV with a South Carolina license plate tag 541-8HU.
Barksdale is 5′11″ and 150 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to officials.
If you have seen her or have any information, call Horry County Police at 843-248-1520.
