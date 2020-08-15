FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain chances continue this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of scattered showers and storms are expected today for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. While it won’t be a washout, we can expect some heavy downpours to take shape. The main time frame for these showers and storms will be this afternoon, mainly after the lunch time hour. Most storms look to begin at or around 2:00pm and will continue into early this evening.
The rest of the weekend will remain seasonable overall temperature wise with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. Sundays rain chances will remain isolated, with only a 30% chance of a few hit or miss showers and storms.
The start of next week continues to trend on the drier side, with both Monday and Tuesday looking mostly dry! By mid week we could expect a small dip in temperatures that could bring them a few degrees below average.
