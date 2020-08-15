FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain chances continue this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of scattered showers and storms are expected today for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. While it won’t be a washout, we can expect some heavy downpours to take shape. The main time frame for these showers and storms will be this afternoon, mainly after the lunch time hour. Most storms look to begin at or around 2:00pm and will continue into early this evening.