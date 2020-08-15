DHEC: COVID-19 cases near 105,000 in SC, over 50 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina is nearing 105,000 cases of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC announced Saturday that 986 new cases were confirmed across the state, bringing the total to 104,874. 51 new confirmed deaths were also reported by state health officials.
45 of the new confirmed cases were in Horry County, while the county also saw one new death.
DHEC also said 6,012 tests were reported to the agency Friday, and the percent positive was 16.4%
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
