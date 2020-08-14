WATCH: McMaster discusses PPE delivery at Johnsonville Middle School

Gov. Henry McMaster is at Johnsonville Middle School Friday morning to discuss the purchase and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) for South Carolina schools. (Source: WBTV file)
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Gov. Henry McMaster is at Johnsonville Middle School Friday morning to discuss the purchase and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) for South Carolina schools.

The governor’s office announced this week $10 million worth of PPE and supplies will be coming to 70 school districts.

The $10 million being used is part of the $155 million that the General Assembly allocated for the state COVID-19 relief fund. The General Assembly authorized the governor to direct funds at his discretion to “protect the health, safety and welfare of the public as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

McMaster’s press conference in Johnsonville is set to begin at 11 a.m.

