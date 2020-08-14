WATCH: McMaster discusses PPE delivery at Johnsonville Middle School

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Gov. Henry McMaster is at Johnsonville Middle School Friday morning to discuss the purchase and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) for South Carolina schools.
The governor’s office announced this week $10 million worth of PPE and supplies will be coming to 70 school districts.
The $10 million being used is part of the $155 million that the General Assembly allocated for the state COVID-19 relief fund. The General Assembly authorized the governor to direct funds at his discretion to “protect the health, safety and welfare of the public as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
McMaster’s press conference in Johnsonville is set to begin at 11 a.m.
WMBF News reporter Cameron Crowe will have more on this story Friday beginning at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.