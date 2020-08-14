9/11 ‘Tribute in Light’ won’t illuminate the skies this year due to COVID-19 concerns

9/11 ‘Tribute in Light’ won’t illuminate the skies this year due to COVID-19 concerns
People observe the Tribute in Light atop the Battery Parking Garage as it rises skyward in Lower Manhattan, September 11, 2018 in New York City. In New York City and throughout the United States, the country is marking the 17th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (Source: (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images))
By WYFF News 4 Staff | August 14, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT - Updated August 14 at 8:23 AM

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WYFF) - The yearly ‘Tribute in Light’ that commemorates the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks will not take place this year due to concerns over the coronavirus, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum said Thursday.

"This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual Tribute in Light," the museum said in a post on its website.

The museum hopes to resume the tribute for the 20th anniversary next year.

Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.