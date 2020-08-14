TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving trailer slows down traffic on Highway 544

Officials say the accident happened at around 4:45 p.m. (Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff | August 14, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT - Updated August 14 at 5:39 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says a crash involving a trailer has slowed down traffic on Highway 544.

Officials said crews were called toe 1300 Highway 544 and Jackson Bluff Road where a two-vehicle accident occurred and the trailer was overturned.

HCFR added two people were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

