‘Small token of appreciation’: Marion Food Lion unveils parking spaces designated for veterans

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – A Food Lion in Marion wants to make it easier for veterans to find a parking spot when coming into their store.
Employees at the North Main Street location unveiled new spaces that are designated just for veterans.
Food Lion’s director of operations, Billy Bullock, said it’s one way to show them how much they appreciated everything they have done for our country.
“If I think about all that they’ve done and given for us, it really gives us the opportunity to give back to those who have served us. So, it’s a small token of appreciation for us and we believe it goes a long way for those folks,” Bullock said.
He added that they hope to add the designated veteran parking spaces to more stores in the future.
“This is the first one we have just out of Lumberton which is a total of 22 stores. It’s something that we’re looking at doing in the future in other stores,” Bullock said.
