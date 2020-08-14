Police: Three teens caught trying to break into ATM in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) – Police said a bank alarm alerted them to three teenagers breaking into an ATM on Friday morning.
Officers responded to the alarm around 5 a.m. at the BB&T bank on Thompson Street.
When the first officer arrived, he noticed the front of the ATM was open and there was a vehicle with three people inside parked behind.
All three people were detained.
Police searched the vehicle and said they found tools used to break into the ATM, along with paperwork that had been removed from inside of the machine. Officers said they didn’t manage to access the location where the money was kept.
An AR-15 rifle was also found inside the vehicle, according to police.
Officers identified the suspects as 18-year-old Zion Ray, along with two male juveniles who are 16 and 17 years old.
Police said the juveniles left home during the night while their parents were at work. They have been turned over to the custody of their parents.
Ray was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center.
All three are charged with safe cracking, conspiracy to commit safe cracking and possession of burglary tools.
