One person injured, airlifted after motorcycle accident in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a motorcycle accident in Horry County, according to authorities.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to 6500 Pee Dee Hwy. at around 1:34 p.m. Friday, where the single-vehicle wreck happened.
The person injured was then transported to a medical helicopter landing zone, where they were airlifted.
Details of the driver’s injuries were not immediately available.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating the crash.
