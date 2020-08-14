One person injured, airlifted after motorcycle accident in Horry County

At 1:34 p.m., #HCFR was dispatched to 6500 Pee Dee Highway for a single-vehicle motorcycle accident.



1 injured person was transported by EMS to a nearby medical helicopter landing zone at Station 16 (Cates Bay) for transport by air.@SCHP_Troop5 was on scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/LE65dYbCWQ