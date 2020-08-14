Nearly 300 HCS educators apply to be virtual teachers for 2020-21 year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Hundreds of educators in Horry County Schools have applied to be a virtual teacher ahead of back to school.
The school district has given the parents two options for their kids’ learning environment during the pandemic: Traditional learning or attend K-12 virtual program. The traditional learning is contingent on the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s disease activity report and if Horry County is considered a high, medium or low spread.
WMBF News reached out to Horry County Schools and asked if they have received requests from teachers who prefer to not be in the classroom during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lisa Bourcier, the spokesperson for Horry County Schools, said 289 teachers have applied to be a part of the virtual program. Bourcier added that the number of virtual teachers needed will depend on student enrollment.
Registration for the virtual program closed on Monday. Bourcier said that as of Monday, around 7,000 students had shown interest in it.
WMBF News also asked how many teacher vacancies the school district is facing ahead of the school year.
Bourcier said there are about 40 teacher vacancies at the time.
“It’s important to note, that a vacancy count for teachers or any other employee group is subject to change on a daily basis,” Bourcier added.
She explained that there are six teacher job openings, but those postings close on Friday so recommendations may be made for those jobs within the next week.
