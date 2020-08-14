Myrtle Beach police investigating after juvenile hit by vehicle

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police responded to a pedestrian crash involving a juvenile.
Officers were called Friday afternoon to the area of 9th Avenue and Withers Alley.
Right now, it appears that the juvenile is expected to be OK, but they have been taken to the hospital for treatment.
It’s not clear at this point what led up to the collision and the juvenile’s age has not been released.
