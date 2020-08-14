Horry police searching for two missing children

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find two missing children.
Police said Ileina Sarapio, 14, and Delinda Peniknos, 7, who were last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Miyabi’s on North Kings Highway.
Sarapio, who is described as 5-foot-6 and 100 pounds with long dark hair, was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts.
Police described Peniknos as 3-foot tall and 30 pounds with dark hair and light tips. She was last seen wearing a green skirt and purple long sleeves.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520 immediately.
