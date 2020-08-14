FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Kyle forms, earliest “K” storm on record

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The earliest “K” storm on record has formed, around 550 miles to the northeast of Myrtle Beach.
The National Hurricane Center has started advisories on Tropical Storm Kyle located off the mid-Atlantic coast. Winds are currently 40 mph with some strengthening expected over the weekend.
The steering flow along the East Coast right now will keep Kyle on an eastward track, moving away from the Carolinas and the East Coast. While direct impacts can be ruled out, the storm may increase our surf and rip current threat into early next week. Those effects may arrive as early as Monday along the Grand Strand.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.