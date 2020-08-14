FIRST ALERT: Hit or miss showers and storms possible this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re expecting the return of showers and storms today across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. While it won’t be a washout, hit or miss showers and storms will be possible into the afternoon hours.
Heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be possible with some of the stronger storms today. If you have any outdoor plans, it’s a good idea to check the radar before heading out and about!
The rinse and repeat forecast will continue into our weekend. While we won’t expect widespread rain, off and on showers and storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Some of these storms could be a bit on the strong side as well, so just stay weather aware as we head into the weekend. Highs this weekend will remain on the warm and seasonable side, with temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 80s.
